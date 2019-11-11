Loading articles...

China's auto sales fall 5.8% in October

BEIJING — China’s auto sales fell 5.8% from a year earlier in October as demand for electric cars plunged, extending a painful squeeze in the global industry’s biggest market.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Monday that drivers bought 1.9 million sedans, SUVs and minivans.

Buyers are putting off big purchases amid anxiety about a cooling economy and Beijing’s tariff war with Washington.

Total sales, including trucks and buses, shrank 0.6% to 2.3 million.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles tumbled 45.6% to 75,000. Demand has been dampened by the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB DVP - approaching Lawrence, the right lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Location of snow up to 5:50am (Nov 11) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more