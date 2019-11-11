Loading articles...

Child critically injured after A/C unit falls from building's 8th floor

Last Updated Nov 11, 2019 at 4:49 pm EST

A child is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a falling air conditioning unit in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the scene before 3:30 p.m. at Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive.

The child reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run. The child’s age and gender is unknown at this time.

Officers confirmed an air conditioning unit fell from the eight floor of a building and struck the child.

More to come

John666

Very sad. Hopefully things turn out alright.

Very bad luck that the child was directly under the window where the unit fell from

November 11, 2019 at 4:24 pm
jedda

kramer must have installed it

November 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm
