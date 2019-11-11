Child critically injured after A/C unit falls from building's 8th floor

A child is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a falling air conditioning unit in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the scene before 3:30 p.m. at Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive.

The child reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run. The child’s age and gender is unknown at this time.

Officers confirmed an air conditioning unit fell from the eight floor of a building and struck the child.

More to come