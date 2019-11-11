Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Campaign helps military members get home for the holidays
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 4:20 am EST
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee distillery that produces Jack Daniel’s whiskey is once again teaming up with a military support group to help service members and their families get home for the holidays.
For the ninth year, the distillery is working with the Armed Services YMCA for the “Operation Ride Home” campaign. It provides financial assistance to active duty junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel home during the holidays.
Distillery officials say that since the campaign began, about 7,230 service members and their relatives have been assisted. Jack Daniel’s says it has again donated $100,000 to kick off the campaign.
Military members have been able to travel to all 50 states thanks to the program.
Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.
The Associated Press
