Loading articles...

Brazil launches job program amid mass unemployment

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, and his ministers attend the launch of the Green and Yellow program to create formal jobs for young people, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched a jobs program largely based on tax reductions as the country struggles to put more than 12 million people back to work.

Brazil’s pension and labour secretary said Monday that the administration aims to create 1.8 million jobs for people ages 18-29 and almost 1 million other jobs by the end of 2022.

The jobs package comes amid stubborn double-digit unemployment as well as violent protests elsewhere in South America, including Chile, stemming partly from economic difficulties.

Labour secretary Rogério Marinho says labour costs for employers will fall as much as 34% with the program for young people. Other measures include microcredit and flexibility to work holidays and Sundays.

The rules are already valid, but Brazil’s Congress must ratify them.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 407 east of Mississauga Road - collision cleared, snow plows heading through the area, give them extra space.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Salt effectiveness starts dropping below ~ -8C. Forecast low tonight is bw -8C to -9C so it'll be very icy tonight…
Latest Weather
Read more