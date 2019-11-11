Loading articles...

Boeing details steps needed to get grounded Max jet flying

Boeing is detailing steps it needs to complete before its grounded 737 Max can carry passengers again.

The company still must demonstrate changes it’s making on the plane to safety regulators during one or more certification flights. It also must finish updating pilot-training requirements, which it expects will happen in January.

Boeing still hopes to win Federal Aviation Administration approval of its work by year-end, which would let the company resume deliveries of new Max jets to airline customers in December.

But Boeing has been too optimistic before. Two big U.S. customers — Southwest and American — say they don’t expect the Max to carry passengers until March. That would be a year after the plane was grounded following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The Associated Press

