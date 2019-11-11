Loading articles...

Australia's most populous state prepares for extreme fires

CANBRERRA, Australia — Hundreds of schools remain closed across Australia’s most populous state, and residents have been urged to evacuate woodlands for the relative safety of city centres as authorities brace for extreme fire danger.

New South Wales on Monday declared a weeklong state of emergency in preparation for Tuesday’s hot, dry and windy conditions. The declaration gives the Rural Fire Service sweeping powers to control resources and direct other government agencies.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said 3,000 firefighters were available to fight more than 50 fires blazing across the state. The fires are expected to worsen as winds accelerate later Tuesday.

The worst fires are expected in the state’s northeast, where three people have died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed since Friday, as well as around Sydney.

The Associated Press

