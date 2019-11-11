Loading articles...

AP sources: Deval Patrick mulling Democratic White House run

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston. Former Massachusetts Gov. Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination. That is according to people with knowledge of Patrick’s deliberations. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

That’s according to people with knowledge of Patrick’s deliberations, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Patrick ruled out a run earlier this year but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. His deliberations come as some Democrats express uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders.

Patrick has not made a final decision on whether to run and faces fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states.

Patrick is a close ally of former President Barack Obama. He made history as Massachusetts’ first black governor, serving from 2007 to 2015.

Julie Pace, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 407 east of Mississauga Road - collision cleared, snow plows heading through the area, give them extra space.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
Salt effectiveness starts dropping below ~ -8C. Forecast low tonight is bw -8C to -9C so it'll be very icy tonight…
Latest Weather
Read more