Loading articles...

American diver survives shark attack off Mexico Baja beach

MEXICO CITY — A U.S. diver is recovering from a shark bite on the forearm after being attacked in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

The Mexican navy has not released the man’s name or hometown, though it says he is 23 years old.

The navy says the man was diving Monday in the Pacific near San Carlos, and he apparently made it back aboard his dive boat on his own. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

There is no immediate information on the species of shark involved in the attack.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 407 east of Mississauga Road - collision cleared, snow plows heading through the area, give them extra space.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Salt effectiveness starts dropping below ~ -8C. Forecast low tonight is bw -8C to -9C so it'll be very icy tonight…
Latest Weather
Read more