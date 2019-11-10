Remembrance Day to be marked with parades and ceremonies across the GTA

Remembrance Day will be marked on Monday with ceremonies and parades are being held across the country.

Here is a list of all the ceremonies and parades you can attend to honour veterans in the GTA:

Toronto

The province will be holding a ceremony of Remembrance on the front lawn of Queen’s Park at the Ontario Veterans Memorial which will include a moment of silence and the laying of wreaths, including the People’s Wreath. The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The City of Toronto will be holding six services across the city on Nov. 11 all beginning at 10:45 a.m:

Old City Hall: A Remembrance Day service and parade will be held at the Old City Hall cenotaph. You can watch it live on CityNews.ca and 680NEWS.com.

East York Civic Centre – Memorial Gardens: 850 Coxwell Ave

Etobicoke Civic Centre – Cenotaph: 399 The West Mall

Meridian Arts Centre – George Weston Recital Hall: 5040 Yonge St.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph: 2700 Eglinton Avenue West

Fort York National Historic Site: 250 Fort York Blvd.

More details on each ceremony can be found on the City of Toronto website.

The TTC will also be pausing all transit at 11 a.m. for two minutes to honour Canada’s fallen. All current members of the Canadian Armed Forces, peacekeepers and veterans will be able to ride the TTC for free along with one companion on Monday.

Mississauga

Mississauga will be hosting a public ceremony on Monday for Remembrance Day with a wreath-laying component and a moment of silence. It will be held in Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial which is in the northwest corner of Mississauga Celebration Square at 10:30 a.m.

It will also be live-streamed on the city of Mississauga’s website.

There will also be two parades held by Royal Canadian Legions in Mississauga.

Royal Canadian Legion – Port Credit Branch 82’s parade will begin at the branch on 35 Front Street North and ending at the Cenotaph at Vimy Park.

Royal Canadian Legion – Streetsville Branch 139 will start at the Streetsville Legion at 101 Church Street and finish at the Streetsville Cenotaph.

Veterans and service members will be able to ride MiWay transit for free on Monday.

Brampton

A parade and service of Remembrance will be held at the Memorial Cenotaph at Brampton City Hall in Ken Whillans Square, beginning at 10:55 a.m. Veterans service members will be able to ride Brampton Transit for free.

York Region

York Region will be holding a Remembrance Day ceremony in Newmarket Monday, beginning at 10:25 a.m. The service will be held at the Administrative Centre in the Great Hall at 17250 Yonge Street. The ceremony will include a presentation of wreaths and two minutes of silence.

Oakville

There will be two Remembrance Day ceremonies held across Oakville on Monday.

A parade will be held at 10:30 starting along Sheddon Avenue to George’s Square for a Ceremony of Remembrance hosted by Oakville’s Legion Branch 114 at 11 a.m.

There will a second ceremony for Remembrance Day held at Trafalgar Memorial at 11 a.m.

Orangeville

Orangeville’s Remembrance Day ceremony will have a special guest with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell expected to attend. The ceremony will be held Orangeville Town Hall at 11 a.m. preceded by a parade led by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233.