Loading articles...

UK parties attack rival spending plans in election feud

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn looks at the effects of flooding during a visit to Conisborough, South Yorkshire, England, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. British political leaders swapped blame Saturday over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge became an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON — Britain’s biggest political parties are accusing each other of financial recklessness as they vie to win voters’ trust on the economy ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election.

The main opposition Labour Party accused the governing Conservatives on Sunday of spreading fake news with an eye-catching claim that Labour spending pledges will cost 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over five years.

The figure is based on assuming a Labour government would implement every policy it has adopted in principle. Labour says not all those pledges will be in its official election platform.

Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell said the Conservative figure was “an incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths.”

Treasury chief Sajid Javid stood by the estimate, saying Labour’s proposals were “absolutely reckless.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Retweeted @570traffic: VEHICLE FIRE: The off-ramp to Guelph Line from the 401 WB, all lanes are blocked ON THE RAMP because of a vehicle fire. The…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:05 AM
We are talking snow today. 5-15cm expected for GTA/Niagara. You'll need extra time tomorrow and the kid will need…
Latest Weather
Read more