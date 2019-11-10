Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK parties attack rival spending plans in election feud
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 6:12 am EST
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn looks at the effects of flooding during a visit to Conisborough, South Yorkshire, England, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. British political leaders swapped blame Saturday over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge became an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
LONDON — Britain’s biggest political parties are accusing each other of financial recklessness as they vie to win voters’ trust on the economy ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election.
The main opposition Labour Party accused the governing Conservatives on Sunday of spreading fake news with an eye-catching claim that Labour spending pledges will cost 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over five years.
The figure is based on assuming a Labour government would implement every policy it has adopted in principle. Labour says not all those pledges will be in its official election platform.
Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell said the Conservative figure was “an incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths.”
Treasury chief Sajid Javid stood by the estimate, saying Labour’s proposals were “absolutely reckless.”