The Latest: Bolivia's military says Morales should resign
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 3:22 pm EST
Anti-government protesters march with a flag from the department of Potosi, against the reelection of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. President Evo Morales is calling for new presidential elections and an overhaul of the electoral system Sunday after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found irregularities in the Oct. 20 elections. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
LA PAZ, Bolivia — The Latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):
1 p.m.
Bolivia’s military chief says that President Evo Morales should resign so that stability can be restored after weeks of protests over his disputed election.
Speaking on national television, Gen. Williams Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence.
He stepped in after Morales agreed earlier in the day to hold a new election.
Morales’ claim to have won a fourth term last month has triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces.