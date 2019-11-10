Loading articles...

The Latest: Bolivia's military says Morales should resign

Anti-government protesters march with a flag from the department of Potosi, against the reelection of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. President Evo Morales is calling for new presidential elections and an overhaul of the electoral system Sunday after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found irregularities in the Oct. 20 elections. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — The Latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):

1 p.m.

Bolivia’s military chief says that President Evo Morales should resign so that stability can be restored after weeks of protests over his disputed election.

Speaking on national television, Gen. Williams Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence.

He stepped in after Morales agreed earlier in the day to hold a new election.

Morales’ claim to have won a fourth term last month has triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
There's a stalled vehicle on the NB 427 ramp to Rexdale, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more