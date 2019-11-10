Loading articles...

Teenager dies, another critically wounded in Sweden shooting

HELSINKI — A 15-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting late Saturday at a busy square in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

Malmo police said Sunday the deceased boy was one of the two persons hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlour where the victims were at the time of the incident at 9 p.m. local time Saturday.

Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars.

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked.

Sweden’s third largest city Malmo has seen several explosions and shootings in the past few years in cases linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

Jari Tanner, The Associated Press

