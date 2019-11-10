Loading articles...

Spain goes to the polls with far-right tipped to make gains

MADRID — Spaniards have begun voting in the country*s fourth election in as many years with Catalonia*s secession drive and the predicted rise of a far-right party dominating the campaign.

The election Sunday was called by incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who won most votes in the last ballot in April but failed to whip up enough parliamentary support to form a government.

Sánchez is tipped to win again but Spain may face another stalemate situation and months more without a stable government.

The four main parties contending centred their campaigns chiefly on ways to deal with Catalonia*s independence push and the feared surge of the far-right party Vox (Voice).

