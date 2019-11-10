Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Son of Turkish immigrants wins German mayoral race
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 4:35 pm EST
BERLIN — A German Green party lawmaker with Turkish roots has won a runoff election to become the mayor of Hannover.
Belit Onay received 52.9% of the vote in Sunday’s election compared with 47.1% for centre-right candidate Eckhard Scholz.
German news agency dpa reported that it is the first time a candidate born to immigrant parents has been elected mayor of one of the country’s 16 state capitals.
Almost 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. Many came to the country decades ago as guest workers, helping fill a labour shortage after World War II.
Onay, a 38-year-old jurist, succeeds Stefan Schostok of the centre-left Social Democrats, who resigned earlier this year.
The Social Democrats had governed the capital of Germany’s northern state of Lower Saxony for more than 70 years.
