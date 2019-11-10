Winter weather advisory issued for snowy Monday, messy commute expected

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for most of southern Ontario on Monday as the province could potentially record-breaking snowfall.

In Toronto, 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible with flurries beginning in the morning. Your afternoon commute is expected to be messy due to the accumulating snow.

Halton and Peel regions are under a snowfall warning as well. That area could see up to 25 cm of snow through out the day on Monday due to gusty northeast winds of Lake Ontario. There also a chance of reduced visibility because of blowing snow.

The largest recorded snowfall in Toronto on Nov. 11 was back in 1983 with three centimetres and with the current forecast, the record could very well be broken.