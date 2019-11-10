Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Winter weather advisory issued for snowy Monday, messy commute expected
by News staff
Posted Nov 10, 2019 3:33 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 10, 2019 at 4:15 pm EST
A man makes his way through a winter storm in Toronto on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for most of southern Ontario on Monday as the province could potentially record-breaking snowfall.
In Toronto, 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible with flurries beginning in the morning. Your afternoon commute is expected to be messy due to the accumulating snow.
Halton and Peel regions are under a snowfall warning as well. That area could see up to 25 cm of snow through out the day on Monday due to gusty northeast winds of Lake Ontario. There also a chance of reduced visibility because of blowing snow.
The largest recorded snowfall in Toronto on Nov. 11 was back in 1983 with three centimetres and with the current forecast, the record could very well be broken.