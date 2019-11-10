Loading articles...

Winter weather advisory issued for snowy Monday, messy commute expected

Last Updated Nov 10, 2019 at 4:15 pm EST

A man makes his way through a winter storm in Toronto on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for most of southern Ontario on Monday as the province could potentially record-breaking snowfall.

In Toronto, 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible with flurries beginning in the morning. Your afternoon commute is expected to be messy due to the accumulating snow.

Halton and Peel regions are under a snowfall warning as well. That area could see up to 25 cm of snow through out the day on Monday due to gusty northeast winds of Lake Ontario. There also a chance of reduced visibility because of blowing snow.

The largest recorded snowfall in Toronto on Nov. 11 was back in 1983 with three centimetres and with the current forecast, the record could very well be broken.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
There's a stalled vehicle on the NB 427 ramp to Rexdale, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more