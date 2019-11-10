Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SIU investigating two separate incidents involving Peel police
by News Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2019 8:18 am EST
Last Updated Nov 10, 2019 at 8:47 am EST
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to look into two separate incidents involving Peel Regional Police on Sunday.
In the first incident, police say they were called to a home in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street in Brampton just before 2:30 a.m. for what is being described as a disturbance.
Upon arriving at the home, police say there was “an interaction with an adult male” but would not give any further details as to the nature of the interaction.
“As a result of this interaction SIU has been notified,” police said in tweet. “Further updates will be provided as they become available.”
The second incident, police said they were called to the area of Rathburn Road and Meadows Boulevard in Mississauga just before 6 a.m. after reports of a car found between a fence and a pole.
Police said there was an interaction with a man and both the man and a police officer had to be taken to a local hospital.
No word on the extent of the injuries sustained by both at this time.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
