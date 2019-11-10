Protesters in Hong Kong vandalize subway station

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A woman attends a vigil for student Chow Tsz-Lok in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Chow Tsz-Lok, the Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — Authorities in Hong Kong have closed a subway station after protesters broke windows and damaged ticket machines.
The vandalism in Sha Tin on Sunday follow the previous day’s announcement of the arrest of six pro-democracy lawmakers.
Police with helmets and riot shields stood guard outside the closed Sha Tin station inside a shopping mall as shoppers walked past. There was no indication of injuries or arrests.
The semi-autonomous territory is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed China extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.