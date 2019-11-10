Loading articles...

Police investigating after body found in burnt out car in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffer’s Park.

Police say they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire in the Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park area.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and that’s when the body was discovered.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious.

No other injuries have been reported.

holy smokes

Don’t ya just hate those burnt out cars with dead bodies in them? Must affect the re-sale value!

November 10, 2019 at 3:09 pm
