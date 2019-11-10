Loading articles...

Poland analyzing Russia request to extradite Ukrainian

WARSAW, Poland — A Ukrainian activist and veteran of the war in the country’s east has been detained by Polish border guards on a request by Russia, which seeks his extradition.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry says that Ihor Mazur was arrested last week on an Interpol warrant issued by Russia.

The Polish news agency PAP on Sunday quoted Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz saying that Polish authorities will analyze the case and make a decision in accordance with international law.

Ukrainian authorities have appealed to Poland for Mazur’s release.

Mazur is deputy chairman of the nationalist group UNA-UNSO, which said on its website that Mazur was on Russia’s wanted list for participating in battles against Russian forces during the first war in Chechnya.

The Associated Press

