Pickering shooting victim may be connected to Scarborough shooting

A man found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Pickering may be connected to reports of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they received reports occupants of a vehicle were seen firing a weapon at another moving vehicle in the area of Port Union Road and Island Road around 9 p.m.

By the time police arrived the vehicles had fled the scene but investigators managed to find shell casings in the area.

Later that night, Durham police reported they found a man inside a bullet-riddled vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Brock Road and Highway 401 in Pickering.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police in both jurisdictions are now comparing notes to see if there is a connection.

Toronto police also investigating two other separate shootings in the city last night.

The first happening within the Entertainment District at College Street and Dovercourt Road around 11 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened inside a club but no injuries were reported. No suspect description has been released.

At around the same time in North York, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired outside a pizza place on Jane Street near John Street just north of Lawrence Avenue.

No one was injured in that shooting. Police are searching for a male suspect wearing a black hooded top who fled the area in a car.