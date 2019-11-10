Loading articles...

Pakistan police say gunmen attack security vehicle, 5 killed

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen have ambushed a security force vehicle in Punjab province, killing five people.

Police spokesman Kaleem Qureshi says dead were two police officers, two intelligence officers and an informant.

He said they came under attack late Sunday while en route to raid a militant hideout in the Arbi Tabba area of Rajanpur district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

But the area borders southwestern Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups.

Islamist militants also operate in the region.

The Associated Press

