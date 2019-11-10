Loading articles...

Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $18 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed the $18 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 13 will be approximately $5 million.

 

The Canadian Press

