Loading articles...

Oil company seeks to keep records closed in Alaska buyout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Some Alaskans are calling for greater financial transparency from Hilcorp, the company seeking to buy BP’s North Slope assets.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that Hilcorp asked the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to allow recent years of financial records to remain confidential.

BP has announced plans to sell its Alaska assets including the Prudhoe Bay oil field to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion.

The regulatory commission is responsible for the aspects of the transaction involving the 800-mile (1,287-kilometre) trans-Alaska oil pipeline.

Public comments indicate some residents want Hilcorp to open its records to ensure it has the means to respond to a costly accident in the region that includes the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The privately held company based in Houston, Texas, says disclosure could hurt its competitive advantage.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 express back up to speed from Weston to Islington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more