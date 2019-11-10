Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NRA turmoil creates rift among some big donors
by Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 12:06 pm EST
This Oct. 28, 2019, photo, shows David Dell'Aquila in his home Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Dell'Aquila is a donor to the NRA who is now suing the gun lobby, alleging misspent funds and donations. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The turmoil engulfing the National Rifle Association has exposed a rift among an unlikely group: its biggest donors.
One such donor has sued the gun lobby, seeking the ouster of its longtime CEO as well as changes to the structure of the organization. He claims the NRA has misspent donations and engaged in fraud.
The NRA attributes much of its success and power to rank-and-file members who contribute a few dollars here and there throughout the year. But it’s the big-ticket donors who fuel the organization’s finances.
The NRA calls the lawsuit frivolous.
