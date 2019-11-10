Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New York City wrestles with surge of violent police clashes
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 11:55 am EST
NEW YORK — A surge in violent police clashes has left a trail of bodies across New York City and stoked tensions between officers and critics who say they have been too quick to use deadly force.
Since mid-October, New York Police Department officers have shot five people, killing four of them. Police killed one man after they say he fired a gunshot that hit an officer’s bullet-resistant vest. They killed another man after they say he slammed an officer’s head with a chair.
Law enforcement circles say the violent uptick stems from a growing feeling that people are feeling emboldened to act out against police officers.
Reform advocates say police have been provoking some of the recent flashes of violence with aggressive tactics.
