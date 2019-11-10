Loading articles...

Mississippi monument restored at Civil War battle site

VICKSBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi monument is being rededicated in a national park on a Civil War battlefield.

A ceremony is taking place Monday in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The Vicksburg Post reports the Mississippi monument underwent a $75,000 restoration funded by the state and promoted by a group called Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign.

Work included masonry repairs, testing of the monument’s lightning suppression system and thorough cleaning. It was done by the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Training Center.

The Mississippi monument was dedicated Nov. 12, 1909, and honours the state’s 32 infantry units, 17 artillery units, and 37 cavalry units that served in the Confederate Armies during the 1863 Vicksburg Campaign of the Civil War.

