Loading articles...

Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave in Sonora

MEXICO CITY — Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

The state attorney’s office said Saturday they were tipped off to the desert burial pits by a group of volunteers called Searching Mothers that tries to find missing people.

The bodies were found near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Penasco, known to U.S. tourists as Rocky Point.

Authorities began pulling human remains from the burial pits at the end of October. Mexican forensic personnel are conducting autopsies.

Drug and kidnapping gangs often bury the bodies of people they have killed in such clandestine sites.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision at the intersection of Old Weston Rd and Rogers. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:58 PM
Retweeted @itbbrian: @680NEWSweather Slow down! Leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you #winterdriving #slippery #SlowDown
Latest Weather
Read more