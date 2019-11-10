Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mandatory student meal plans opposed at Alaska university
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 11:21 pm EST
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A University of Alaska Fairbanks student has launched a protest campaign against the school’s mandatory meal plans for undergraduates living on campus.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that 19-year-old freshman Brennan Lippert says mandated meal plans are an extra financial burden for students who already pay high costs.
A spokeswoman says the university requires undergraduate students residing on campus to buy a meal plan, with the exception of undergraduates in on-campus family housing.
The school began requiring freshmen to live on campus this year.
Lippert has carried a sign on campus reading, “Mandatory Meal Plans are a Scam,” while gathering student signatures on a petition.
Lippert says acceptable changes include allowing students to opt out of meal plans and providing another campus residential option without a meal plan.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
