Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving a motorcycle.

Police were called to Old Weston and Rogers Roads just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

A minivan and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, but it’s unknown at this point what caused the collision.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition. No other injuries have been reported.

