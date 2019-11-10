Loading articles...

Judge: Prosecution made abuse of power case against Najib

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, left, greets supporters as he arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. An important court ruling Monday in the first corruption trial of Najib will be a test of the legal system and of the credibility of the prime minister who brought about his shocking ouster from office last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Malaysian judge says the prosecution has made an abuse of power case against ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak in his first corruption trial linked to the massive looting at the 1MDB state investment fund.

High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali was continuing to read his ruling in court Monday. If the judge calls for Najib to present his defence, the trial would resume at a later date.

The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

Najib is charged in four other cases in the scandal that led to his shocking election ouster last year. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs face charges.

The Associated Press



