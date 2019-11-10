Loading articles...

IU art museum reopens after 3-year $30M renovation project

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has reopened the Bloomington campus’ art museum following a 3-year renovation that’s opened up some of its workings to public view.

The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art reopened Thursday to the public following the extensive updates to the building’s infrastructure.

Those improvements include the installation of large windows that allow museum patrons to watch conservators at work. Previously they had done their jobs hidden away inside the space.

The Herald-Times reports that those windows are part of the museum’s efforts to focus on transparency and education after its $30 million renovation.

The museum opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2017 for the renovation project .

The museum’s collection included more than 45,000 objects, many of which are on display in its seven galleries.

