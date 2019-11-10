Loading articles...

Israeli Cabinet OKs hard-liner Bennett as defence minister

JERUSALEM — The Israeli Cabinet has approved hard-line politician Naftali Bennett as defence minister in the country’s caretaker government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Bennet, with whom he has a rocky relationship, last week.

Netanyahu appears to be trying to shore up support among his right-wing base. He’s hoping to block attempts by his chief rival, Benny Gantz, to form Israel’s next government.

The Cabinet voted Sunday for Bennett to become defence minister until a permanent government takes hold.

Gantz is in the process of trying to cobble together a majority coalition after inconclusive elections in September. Netanyahu had the first try at forming a government, but failed.

Bennett, who leads the New Right party, has demanded tougher military action against militants in Gaza.

The Associated Press

