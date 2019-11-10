Loading articles...

Indiana State Museum to host exhibit exploring opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is bringing an exhibition exploring the opioid crisis to its state museum early next year.

The Indiana State Museum says “Fix: Heartbreak and Hope Inside our Opioid Crisis” aims to remove the shame and isolation surrounding opioid addiction. It will feature displays on the biology behind addiction, the history of health crises in America, and personal stories from addicts and their families.

The Indiana Business Journal reports that more than 1,700 people in Indiana died from drug overdoses in 2017. Most of those deaths were linked to opioid abuse.

The exhibit will feature multimedia displays, hands-on installations and interactive artwork. One display will allow a visitor to enter a giant brain and watch how substance abuse affects it.

The 7,000-square-foot exhibit will run for a year starting Feb. 1.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Well, then! This has just cleared! Quick cleanup!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:42 AM
Are you winter ready? It may seem early but the GTA is bracing for widespread steady snow Monday.
Latest Weather
Read more