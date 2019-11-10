Loading articles...

In memoir, Haley alleges disloyalty among some on Trump team

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley , alleges in her upcoming memoir that two top administration officials tried to enlist her in opposing some of Trump’s policies.

Haley writes that then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House chief of staff John Kelly were following a “dangerous path.”

In her book, “With All Due Respect,” Haley describes a meeting with Tillerson and Kelly, both of whom had differed with Trump on pulling out of the Paris climate accords and other decisions.

Haley writes that Tillerson and Kelly believed they were trying to “save the country,” but she remembers thinking they were only trying to impose their own beliefs.

“I was shocked,” she writes.

Haley’s book comes out Tuesday. The Associated Press purchased an early copy.

