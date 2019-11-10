Loading articles...

Honolulu seeks to reopen war memorial as saltwater pool

Honolulu officials say they want to remake a deteriorating war memorial facility into an open circulation, saltwater pool.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that the city designated the plan as a preferred option for redeveloping the site of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.

The facility opened in 1927 as a monument to Hawaii residents who served during World War I, but closed in 1979 due to disrepair.

The city designated the plan as a preferred option in a final environmental impact statement released to the public Friday.

The statement estimates a construction price of $31.8 million, including management and engineering costs.

The study proposes annual operational costs of $967,000 covering maintenance, supplies and a staff of 15 personnel.

The city council must approve a special use permit and funding.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

The Associated Press

