Honolulu seeks to reopen war memorial as saltwater pool
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 11:19 pm EST
Honolulu officials say they want to remake a deteriorating war memorial facility into an open circulation, saltwater pool.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that the city designated the plan as a preferred option for redeveloping the site of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.
The facility opened in 1927 as a monument to Hawaii residents who served during World War I, but closed in 1979 due to disrepair.
The city designated the plan as a preferred option in a final environmental impact statement released to the public Friday.
The statement estimates a construction price of $31.8 million, including management and engineering costs.
The study proposes annual operational costs of $967,000 covering maintenance, supplies and a staff of 15 personnel.
The city council must approve a special use permit and funding.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
