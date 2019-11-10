Loading articles...

Hong Kong protester appears shot by police in online video

Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall Sunday in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

HONG KONG — A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more