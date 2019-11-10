Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hong Kong protester appears shot by police in online video
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2019 9:04 pm EST
Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall Sunday in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
HONG KONG — A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.
A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.
The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.
The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.