Loading articles...

Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a well-known animal rescuer in his Philadelphia home.

Court documents indicate the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound and slashing injuries on his chest.

Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of “Alley Cat” and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation that was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn’t be reached Sunday.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision at the intersection of Old Weston Rd and Rogers. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:58 PM
Retweeted @itbbrian: @680NEWSweather Slow down! Leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you #winterdriving #slippery #SlowDown
Latest Weather
Read more