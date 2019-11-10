Loading articles...

Germany's ruling parties OK pension reform to help women

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, takes a selfie with a visitor prior to a memorial service for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Wall in the chapel at the Berlin Wall Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — Germany’s governing parties agreed Sunday to reform the country’s pension system, setting aside an ideological dispute that had threatened to unravel the coalition government.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union, said that the parties had found common ground “after long negotiations” on the question of topping up the pensions of low-paid people who have worked for at least 35 years.

She told reporters in Berlin that recipients would be means-tested for the new basic pension — a key demand of her party.

Malu Dreyer, interim leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, said the agreement would benefit up to 1.5 million retirees, mostly women.

The deal, which includes a number of other adjustments to the pension system, still needs approval from lawmakers, but party leaders said they were confident of getting support.

Senior Social Democrats had warned that without a compromise on their key project, it would be difficult to keep the ‘grand coalition’ going until the next national election scheduled for 2021.

Dreyer said the pension reforms were a matter that was “close to the heart” of her party, which has been struggling with poor results in recent elections, prompting some to demand that it quit the government early.

“We have got a major social reform rolling,” she said of Sunday’s agreement. “That’s a good signal to make clear to my party colleagues that without the Social Democrats (in government) this certainly wouldn’t have happened.”

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Retweeted @DRPS: road closure in Oshawa due to motor vehicle accident - no access currently on Olive between Simcoe and Albert and on Celina from…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
What is your best advice for drivers ahead of Monday's snowy drive?
Latest Weather
Read more