Father who lost wife, sons says life 'turned upside down'

A U.S. citizen who lost his wife and two of his sons when they were ambushed by gunmen in Mexico says his life has been upended and he’s leaving the country with the rest of his family, ABC News reported.

David Langford tells ABC’s “World News Tonight” Sunday that “my whole life has turned upside down. Not only have I lost a wife and two children, but I’m having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point.”

Langford’s wife, Dawna, and two of his sons, Trevor Langford, 11, and Rogan Langford, 2, were among the nine women and children killed in the ambush Monday in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Langford said his son Devin, 13, was a hero because after the shootings he hid his siblings in the forest and walked 14 miles to a hamlet to get help.

The Associated Press

