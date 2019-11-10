Don Cherry facing backlash for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

Hockey commentator Don Cherry is in the limelight yet again, this time for complaining that he rarely sees people he believes to be new immigrants wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

The 85-year-old Cherry said on Saturday on his weekly Coach’s Corner segment as part of Hockey Night in Canada that he’s less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers – and he singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto, prompting a swift online backlash.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry made his comment prior to running his annual Remembrance Day video montage, where he is seen walking through a military cemetery in France visiting the graves of Canadian soldiers who went to battle in the First World War.

Among the online responses was one from Paula Simons, an independent senator from Alberta.

She wrote that it has not been her experience that new immigrants don’t wear poppies or appreciate the tragedies of war, and further condemned the sentiment behind Cherry’s remarks.

Dear @hockeynight – on Friday, I took part in a ceremony at an Edmonton mosque, honouring Aboriginal Veterans. Many of the people there were immigrants from Pakistan & India. They recited In Flanders Fields. They all wore poppies. — Paula Simons (@Paulatics) November 10, 2019

“We don’t honour the sacrifice of those who died in battle by sowing division or distrust,” Simons wrote.

The hashtags #firedoncherry and #DonCherryMustGo were trending on social media in the wake of his comments.

Really @CBC – it's time you remove the forum that gives this racist airtime to spew his bigoted views.

Keeping him on is not an option #DonCherryMustGo https://t.co/L126EeawEQ — Kevin Bull (@YyzkevinBull) November 10, 2019

Hey ⁦@CBC⁩ it’s time to get rid of #DonCherry. His comments were, frankly, disgusting. In 2020, our national broadcaster should not be employing a xenophobic, homophobic, racist commentator. His time has come. #DonCherryMustGo https://t.co/ARMSvZyTI3 — adaroundtown (@adaroundtown) November 10, 2019

The “you people” #DonCherry is talking about are ppl like my mom. A volunteer in various communities throughout Montreal, even for the Veterans Hopsital in Ste-Anne. She gives back and not just one day a year. My mother is an immigrant. I’m proud of that fact. #DonCherryMustGo — Queen MKB (@queenmkb) November 10, 2019

Poppies are sold every year starting on the last Friday in October until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 by The Royal Canadian Legion to raise money in support of veterans and their families.