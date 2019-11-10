Loading articles...

Don Cherry facing backlash for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

Hockey Night in Canada commentator Don Cherry is receiving some backlash for comments he made regarding new immigrants not wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

Hockey commentator Don Cherry is in the limelight yet again, this time for complaining that he rarely sees people he believes to be new immigrants wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

The 85-year-old Cherry said on Saturday on his weekly Coach’s Corner segment as part of Hockey Night in Canada that he’s less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers – and he singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto, prompting a swift online backlash.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry made his comment prior to running his annual Remembrance Day video montage, where he is seen walking through a military cemetery in France visiting the graves of Canadian soldiers who went to battle in the First World War.

Among the online responses was one from Paula Simons, an independent senator from Alberta.

She wrote that it has not been her experience that new immigrants don’t wear poppies or appreciate the tragedies of war, and further condemned the sentiment behind Cherry’s remarks.

“We don’t honour the sacrifice of those who died in battle by sowing division or distrust,” Simons wrote.

The hashtags #firedoncherry and #DonCherryMustGo were trending on social media in the wake of his comments.

Poppies are sold every year starting on the last Friday in October until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 by The Royal Canadian Legion to raise money in support of veterans and their families.

Alpha_Mora

Well, complain all you want. He’s absolutely right!

November 10, 2019 at 8:09 am
G F

Lots of whining and complaining but he is right – Come to Canada but then choose not to integrate fully……
Also I don’t think he said ‘ALL you people’……relax, everyone is offended by everything, no spine……

November 10, 2019 at 8:21 am
