Loading articles...

Average US price of gas remains steady at $2.69 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained steady over the past two weeks with a .30 cents per gallon (3.8 litres) rise to $2.69.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday there may be a price drop soon as maintenance at refineries continues and consumers cut back demand this time of year.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $3 per gallon and premium is $3.24.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $4.09 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.08 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, down 2 cents since October 25.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - Eastbound 401 collectors east of Bayview. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more