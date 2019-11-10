Loading articles...

2 dead after Porsche crashes into building's 2nd floor

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Police say a convertible travelling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car’s occupants.

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car hit the centre median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector. Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counselling service and a real estate company.

The Associated Press

