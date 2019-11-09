Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US-Afghan army convoy fires flares, hits drivers on road
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 4:20 am EST
KABUL — A local witness and the U.S. mission in Afghanistan say a joint U.S.-Afghan military convoy has fired flares at several civilian vehicles, causing the cars to catch fire and injuries.
The U.S. forces statement says Saturday that the American troops released flares as a deterrent after making several attempts to wave the drivers off the road, but didn’t aim at the vehicles.
It said the U.S. forces were trying to stop the vehicles from approaching the military convoy in eastern Laghman province Friday night.
Imad Dawran, a witness to the incident, says that he was waiting for the convoy to pass, but suddenly he received flare shots that caused him minor injuries and hit his car.
He says he saw at least two other vehicles on fire on the road.
The Associated Press
