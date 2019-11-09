Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unattended cigarette may be cause of Montreal fatal fire that left two dead, three hurt
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 9:45 am EST
MONTREAL — Police say an unattended cigarette might be what sparked a fire in a Montreal apartment that has left a woman and an eight-year-old girl dead.
The fire broke out about 11 p.m. Friday in a single apartment in a 51-unit building in Lachine, in western Montreal.
Montreal police say the deaths of the woman, 40, and the eight-year-old girl were pronounced in hospital.
Three other minors — a five-year-old girl and two boys, 13, were taken to hospital.
Police say the five-year-old girl remains in critical condition today.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says investigators are working with a hypothesis that a cigarette sparked the fire.
He says investigators are still combing the scene for evidence with crime scene technicians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 9, 2019.
The Canadian Press
