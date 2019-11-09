Trump's sports kick is about politics, but fans have a say

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is on a sports kick, taking in baseball, a mixed martial arts tournament and college football in recent days.

Even his re-election campaign made the most of sporting events by airing a pricey television ad during the World Series.

Presidents have long used sporting events to woo support, but it’s also a venue for fans to express their own political leanings.

Trump was booed at Game 5 of the World Series but he’s heading to friendlier turf Saturday to watch the two highest-ranked college football teams.

Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press