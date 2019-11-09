Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tribe members: Noted bison kill site desecrated by coal mine
by Matthew Brown, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 11:05 am EST
This 2013 photo from photo from Archaeological Damage Investigation & Assessment shows a pile of bison bone fragments, dumped in a pile by a backhoe in violation of federal law, at a prehistoric bison kill site at a coal mine on the Crow Indian Reservation near Sarpy Creek in eastern Montana. When Westmoreland Energy dug up a huge bison killing grounds on the reservation with a backhoe to make way for mining, investigators determined the damage violated federal law and would cost $10 million to repair, documents show. But nothing happened - no fines, no repairs and no compensation. (David Griffel/Archaeological Damage Investigation & Assessment via AP)
SARPY CREEK, Mont. — When a coal company used a backhoe to dig up a huge bison killing ground on the Crow Indian Reservation in 2011 to make way for mining, investigators found the damage violated federal law and would cost $10 million to repair.
But documents obtained by The Associated Press and interviews with investigators show nothing happened.
There were no fines and no repairs. Westmoreland Energy is still mining as it awaits federal approval for repairs to the site where Native Americans killed bison for centuries.
A Bureau of Indian Affairs spokeswoman says a civil violation notice was issued last year but would not provide details.
Westmoreland executive Joe Micheletti says no penalty is involved.
The 2,000-year-old southeastern Montana held countless bison bones and more than 3,300 stone tools and spear points.