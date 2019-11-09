Loading articles...

Three dead, including toddler, after fire in Manitoba mobile home

PLUMAS, Man. — Two adults and a toddler are dead following a mobile home fire near a small Manitoba community.

RCMP say they and firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday night near Plumas, Manitoba, about 175 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Police say once the fire was extinguished, officers and fire personnel entered the home found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a two-year-old girl.

They say all three lived in the home.

Police say four other children who also lived there were found safe at a different location.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the investigation.

The Canadian Press

