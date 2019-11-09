Thousands set to rally against Ford government health care cuts

Thousands are expected to take part in a demonstration at Nathan Phillips Square this morning over provincial cuts made to public health services.

Initially, municipalities had verying public health cost-sharing arrangements with the province with the government paying 100 per cent of the cost in some cases.

Under proposed changes introduced by the Ford government, all municipalities are set to pay 30 per cent of public health costs.

“We need to restore capacity, we need to re-open the closed wards and the closed operating rooms and that means sufficient funding and funding that goes to care to do that,” said Natalie Mehra, the executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition. “Giving people a choice between a terrible plan and just a very bad plan shouldn’t be the choice that we have. …In public health there’s no evidence whatsoever to support the closure of public health units.”

The rally, which is being organized by more than 50 organizations, is set to get underway at 11:30 a.m.