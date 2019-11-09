Loading articles...

Sweet of taste of freedom: Chocolate Berlin Wall destroyed

PARIS — So this is what freedom tastes like.

A French chocolate sculptor celebrated the 30th anniversary Saturday of the opening of the Berlin Wall by taking a hammer to a chocolate replica of the infamous barrier, distributing the sweet chunks to applauding bystanders.

Patrick Roger said it felt “amazing to share the taste, the values and a certain wind of liberty.”

Just as Berliners smashed chunks out of the concrete wall, Roger and an assistant attacked the replica with gusto, quickly smashing a hole with their hammers.

Made with 200 kilos (440 pounds) of chocolate, the wall scrawled with the words “freedom” and, in German, “I am a Berliner!” was then brought crashing down onto the pavement in front of Roger’s chocolate store in Paris, shattering into hundreds of pieces.

The Associated Press


