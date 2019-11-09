Loading articles...

Search suspended for airman missing in Gulf of Mexico

PENSACOLA, Fla. — After four days of searching the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended search operations for a missing Hurlburt Field special tactics airman.

The search was suspended Friday evening.

On Tuesday morning, an airman from the 24th Special Operations Wing fell into the Gulf of Mexico south of Hurlburt Field while performing a planned static-line jump from a C-130 aircraft.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles but were unable to locate him.

The U.S. Air Force is now overseeing a recovery effort. The airman’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

The Associated Press

